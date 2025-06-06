Menu
Alex Balde News: Regular sight at left-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Balde started in 26 of his 32 appearances while recording four goals on 26 chances created in La Liga.

Balde was back in a starting role at left-back immediately for Barcelona this campaign despite ending last season injured, with the defender seeing a regular spot until an injury in April hindered the end of his campaign. He would still notch a solid campaign with the team after bagging four assists, three goal contributions less than his career-high in a season. He appears likely to see a similar role next season, as he does have a few more years on his contract. However, he will have to be wary of the rise of Gerard Martin, who was seeing success at left-back while Balde was out during the final stages of the season.

Alex Balde
Barcelona
