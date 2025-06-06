Alex Balde News: Regular sight at left-back

Balde started in 26 of his 32 appearances while recording four goals on 26 chances created in La Liga.

Balde was back in a starting role at left-back immediately for Barcelona this campaign despite ending last season injured, with the defender seeing a regular spot until an injury in April hindered the end of his campaign. He would still notch a solid campaign with the team after bagging four assists, three goal contributions less than his career-high in a season. He appears likely to see a similar role next season, as he does have a few more years on his contract. However, he will have to be wary of the rise of Gerard Martin, who was seeing success at left-back while Balde was out during the final stages of the season.