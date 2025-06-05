Alex Iwobi News: Career best in scoring

Iwobi achieved nine goals and six assists from 72 shots (30 on goal) and 64 chances created over 42 appearances (38 starts) in the 2024/25 season.

Iwobi has been one of the most explosive elements of his side's attack, with his two braces and frequent offensive contribution making up for a couple of scoring droughts in recent months. A versatile midfielder, his skills can be useful on either wing or behind the strikers, as he has demonstrated good long-range shooting as well as assisting power. His 15 goals or assists finished as the joint-highest figure on the squad in the latest edition of the Premier League.