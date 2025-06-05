Menu
Alex Iwobi News: Career best in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2025

Iwobi achieved nine goals and six assists from 72 shots (30 on goal) and 64 chances created over 42 appearances (38 starts) in the 2024/25 season.

Iwobi has been one of the most explosive elements of his side's attack, with his two braces and frequent offensive contribution making up for a couple of scoring droughts in recent months. A versatile midfielder, his skills can be useful on either wing or behind the strikers, as he has demonstrated good long-range shooting as well as assisting power. His 15 goals or assists finished as the joint-highest figure on the squad in the latest edition of the Premier League.

Alex Iwobi
Fulham
