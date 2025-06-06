Alex Kral News: Heading back to Berlin

Kral is going back to his parent club Union Berlin after ending his loan spell with Espanyol, the club announced. During the 2024-25 season, he featured in 37 games, providing one assist and helping the club secure four clean sheets.

Kral had a complete season on loan in Spain, setting new career highs with 12 chances created, 38 crosses, 55 tackles, and 28 interceptions. He is now heading back to Germany with his future a bit blurry, since it remains unclear whether the club will count on him for the next campaign. That said, his increased defensive contributions and overall consistency should give him a strong case for a regular role following his loan.