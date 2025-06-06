Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Alex Kral headshot

Alex Kral News: Heading back to Berlin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Kral is going back to his parent club Union Berlin after ending his loan spell with Espanyol, the club announced. During the 2024-25 season, he featured in 37 games, providing one assist and helping the club secure four clean sheets.

Kral had a complete season on loan in Spain, setting new career highs with 12 chances created, 38 crosses, 55 tackles, and 28 interceptions. He is now heading back to Germany with his future a bit blurry, since it remains unclear whether the club will count on him for the next campaign. That said, his increased defensive contributions and overall consistency should give him a strong case for a regular role following his loan.

Alex Kral
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now