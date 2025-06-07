Alex Moreno News: A season of two halves

Moreno started 11 of the 15 games he played this season. He provided one assist, took six shots, and created eight chances.

Moreno made a total of 11 starts throughout the season, with 10 of those starts coming in the first 11 games after he joined Nottingham Forest on loan. After this run, he lost his place to Neco Williams in the Nottingham Forest starting lineup. His only assist of the year came in a 3-0 win against West Ham, and his only Premier League start in 2025 for Forest came in the 1-0 home defeat to Everton.