Alex Valle News: Staying at Como

Valle has agreed to a contract until 2029 with Como after being acquired from Barcelona, the team announced.

Valle showed enough to convince his side to redeem him in the second half of the season after spending the first one at Celtic. He totaled 11 key passes, 16 crosses (xi accurate), 26 tackles and 40 clearances in 15 appearances (12 starts) while alternating with Alberto Moreno at the left-back position.