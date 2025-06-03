Ali Ahmed Injury: Called up with Canada
Ahmed has been called up by Canada for the friendly games against Ukraine and Ivory Coast on June 7 and June 11, respectively.
Ahmed has been mainly a bench option for Vancouver recently, starting only two games in his last six appearances but due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Seattle on Sunday. He should return in time to face Columbus on June 14. His absence will therefore not impact the starting XI.
