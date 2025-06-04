Alidu Seidu Injury: Frustrating season due to injury

Seidu (knee) featured in 11 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, contributing to one clean sheet.

Seidu had an overall frustrating 2024-25 season for his first complete year with Rennes since he was forced to end his campaign early due to an ACL injury after starting 10 of his 11 appearances. Seidu was decent, contributing 22 tackles, 14 interceptions and 17 clearances in 11 games, a good basis to set new career highs before his injury. He is expected to return in form for the preseason to play a key role in the backline next season, depending on whether new coach Habib Beye highly rates him or not.