Alphonso Davies headshot

Alphonso Davies Injury: Completes parts of team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Davies (strain) has returned to partial team training, according to his club.

Davies has received a major update Friday, with the defender finally seeing his first steps in team training. However, he has not trained fully, only doing partial work and likely needing a bit more time before training with the group fully. That said, a return should be aright around the corner, likely within the next one to two weeks.

