Amadou Onana News: Solid first campaign with Villa

Onana started in 20 of his 26 appearances while bagging three goals on 17 shots in the Premier League.

Onana joined Villa from Everton this campaign and saw a decent debut season with the club, starting in around half of their matches on the defensive side of the midfield. That said, he would split time with Boubacar Kamara, although he held a bit more attacking presence when on the field, bagging three goals compared to Kamara's one. They will likely be heading for a similar situation next season unless one can impose their spot in the squad, as both do stand 25 years old or younger, and each adds to the squad in their own ways.