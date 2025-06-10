Ander Barrenetxea News: Remains part-time starter

Barrenetxea started in 14 of his 30 appearances while registering one goal on 25 shots and three assists on 16 chances created in La Liga.

Barrenetxea looked to be earning a bigger role over the past couple of seasons, but that would take a hit during the 2024/25 season, with the attacker seeing less time on the field than the previous campaign. However, he would remain in a rotational role and start in about half of their games, adding four goal contributions. The midfielder does have two more seasons with the club to make his mark, likely needing to add a few more goal contributions before he can carve out a bigger role.