Ander Guevara News: Solid contribution in reduced role

Guevara appeared in 33 matches, including 20 starts for Deportivo Alaves in the 2024 campaign.

Guevara saw 13 fewer starts compared to last season but managed to deliver similar offensive impact with one goal contribution, 12 shots and three shots on target. However, he did fall short with his 12 chances created and 759 completed passes, which hardly compare to his production from one season ago. Nonetheless, he continued to stand strong defensively, as his multi-faceted effort makes him an influential factor on the field.