Anders Dreyer News: Sets up late insurance goal
Dreyer had an assist while taking three off target shots, crossing twice inaccurately and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Austin.
Dreyer set up Milan Iloski in the 92nd minute while leading San Diego with three shots in the match. The attacker has two assists to go along with seven shots, five chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances.
