Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Anders Dreyer headshot

Anders Dreyer News: Sets up late insurance goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 5, 2025 at 5:27pm

Dreyer had an assist while taking three off target shots, crossing twice inaccurately and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Austin.

Dreyer set up Milan Iloski in the 92nd minute while leading San Diego with three shots in the match. The attacker has two assists to go along with seven shots, five chances created and 10 crosses over his last three appearances.

Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now