Andre News: Completes debut campaign in England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Andre started in 31 of his 33 appearances in the Premier League.

Andre joined Wolves from Brazil this summer and was immediately placed into a starting role for the club, only missing seven starts the entire campaign. He would see most of his work in a holding role and didn't see much work in the attacking portion of the field, failing to find a goal contribution while only registering 10 shots and 18 chances created. He is on a long-term deal and seems to be a future part of the Brazilian midfield Wolves have crafted.

Andre
Wolverhampton
