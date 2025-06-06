Andre News: Completes debut campaign in England

Andre started in 31 of his 33 appearances in the Premier League.

Andre joined Wolves from Brazil this summer and was immediately placed into a starting role for the club, only missing seven starts the entire campaign. He would see most of his work in a holding role and didn't see much work in the attacking portion of the field, failing to find a goal contribution while only registering 10 shots and 18 chances created. He is on a long-term deal and seems to be a future part of the Brazilian midfield Wolves have crafted.