Andreas Christensen News: Injuries shorten season

Christensen started in two of his five appearances in La Liga.

Christensen started the season injured and would deal with injuries for most of the campaign, featuring in the first game of the season before missing out until April 30. That said, not much could be taken from the season for the defender after his continued time on the sidelines. He has one year left on his contract and will have to play his way into a new contract at this point, with the defender not keen on leaving the club despite some lingering talks around his future with the team.