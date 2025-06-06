Andrei Ratiu News: Consistent on right flank

Ratiu recorded two goals, three assists, 37 chances created, 77 crosses, 71 tackles, 27 interceptions and 62 clearances across 35 appearances (34 starts) in LaLiga.

Ratiu was coming off an impressive campaign with Romania in the 2024 EUROS and delivered at a high level all season long in 2024/25 as well. Arguably one of the best players for Rayo Vallecano this season, he's been linked with a move to a bigger club for quite some time, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him leave Rayo in the summer. If he stays, though, he'd be a key player for the club once again.