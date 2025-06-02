Andrej Ilic News: Signs with Berlin

Ilic has signed a permanent deal with Union Berlin from Lille, accoridng to his new club.

Ilic is not going to return to Lille from his loan spell with Union Berlin as expected, as he will instead remain in Germany with Berlin after inking a permanent deal. This comes after starting in 11 of his 16 appearances, notching seven goals on 28 shots. That said, he seems likely to remain in this role next season, having shaped out a starting role while on loan.