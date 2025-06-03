Andres Cubas Injury: Heading out with NT

Cubas has been called up by Paraguay for the World Cup Qualification South America games against Uruguay and Brazil on June 6 and June 11, respectively.

Cubas has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for Vancouver this season but due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Seattle on Sunday. He should return in time to face Columbus on June 14. His absence will therefore force a change in the starting XI, with Jeevan Singh Badwal likely replacing him in the midfield on Sunday.