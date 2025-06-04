Andres Garcia News: Rotational role after transfer

Garcia started in five of his seven appearances this Premier League season.

Garcia transferred to Aston Villa halfway through the season from Spain and would see most of his time just after joining the club. He would appear in five straight league matches just a week after he joined the club, then only see two more appearances and go unused for nearly the final two months of the season. At only the age of 22, he does have plenty of room to improve and will hope to see the role expand next campaign, although a backup spot seems likely again.