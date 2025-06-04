Andres Gomez News: Disappointing integration in Rennes

Gomez made 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals.

Gomez showed glimpses of his attacking prowess but struggled to consistently impact games, always coming off the bench under new coach Habib Beye. His limited playing time and lack of assists suggest a need for improved link-up play and decision-making in the final third. To become a more integral part of Rennes' offense, Gomez must enhance his consistency and overall contribution, especially since his potential is already known from his Salt Lake years. With four years left on his contract, there is no doubt the club will hope for him to become a key figure in the frontline, and a full preseason under Beye could help his integration and provide more confidence to deliver.