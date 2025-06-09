Andrey Santos News: Breakout season in Strasbourg

Santos played 32 Ligue 1 matches for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists.

Santos emerged as Strasbourg's most complete midfielder, leading the team in goals alongside Emanuel Emegha and ranking among its top creators with 46 shots and 27 chances created. His defensive work was exceptional as he completed 110 tackles, 32 interceptions and 64 clearances while ranking among the league leaders. That said, he is heading back to his parent club Chelsea after ending his loan spell where he still has five years left on his contract and could become a figure to follow in the Premier League.