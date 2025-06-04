Andy Diouf News: Takes on major role
Diouf made 34 appearances (27 starts) in Ligue 1, scoring once and assisting twice.
Diouf made his breakout in his second full season with Lens, taking on a major starting role and topping 2,000 minutes for the first time in his career. He wasn't majorly productive in those minutes, but he did well and should have a chance to hold onto a starting role next season, barring major signings in midfield.
