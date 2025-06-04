Angelo Fulgini News: Average again
Fulgini scored and assisted once in 23 appearances (11 starts) in Ligue 1.
Fulgini put together a very similar campaign to his first two in Lens. He's never really taken on a starting job since leaving Angers, and has failed to produce anything similar. The midfielder should remain a consistent depth option if he remains in Lens with some upside if injuries push him to the starting XI.
