Angelo Fulgini headshot

Angelo Fulgini News: Average again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Fulgini scored and assisted once in 23 appearances (11 starts) in Ligue 1.

Fulgini put together a very similar campaign to his first two in Lens. He's never really taken on a starting job since leaving Angers, and has failed to produce anything similar. The midfielder should remain a consistent depth option if he remains in Lens with some upside if injuries push him to the starting XI.

Angelo Fulgini
Lens
