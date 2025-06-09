Ansu Fati News: Struggles to find time

Fati started in three of his six appearances in La Liga.

Fati struggled to find the field at all last season after moving back to Barcelona, seeing a minimal 232 minutes of play in his six appearances. This is a tough spell for the forward who was once viewed as a rising talent with plenty of promise, a second straight disappointing campaign for the attacker. That said, his time with the club seems to be running to an end, with the club currently exploring loan options for the forward and possibly exiting soon.