Anthony Gordon News: Relative decline post-Euros

Gordon logged 34 appearances (28 starts) with six goals and five assists on 59 shots (19 on goal), 131 crosses (31 accurate), 53 corners and 51 chances created during Newcastle United's 2024-25 season.

When comparing both of Gordon's last two seasons, his later campaign includes more accurate crosses and corners. Though they suggest more assists inbound, it was the opposite that came to fruition. That also goes for Gordon's overall G/A, which went down double digits from 21 to 11. As a young Englishman filling one of Newcastle United's required non-international roster requirements, he should have another chance to bounce back, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching and an England team brimming with attacking players. Gordon still logged a double-digit G/A as well, so he is definitely capable of getting involved in much of Newcastle's offense.