Anthony Patterson News: Headed for Premier League

Patterson started 45 matches this past season, making 97 saves with 14 clean sheets.

Patterson has been the guy in net for Sunderland, starting at least 45 matches each of the last three seasons. He's expected to continue that role in the Premier League and there seemed like a possibility he would've been poached from the first tier if Sunderland weren't promoted this season. Like most promoted teams, expect more saves and more goals allowed for Patterson with single-digit clean sheets a good expectation in 2025/26.