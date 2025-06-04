Anthony Rouault News: Brillant addition in winter

Rouault appeared in 36 matches across all competitions for Stuttgart and Rennes during the 2024-25 season, contributing to one goal and seven clean sheets.

Rouault had a decent first half of the 2024-25 season with Stuttgart, securing five clean sheets across all competitions with the German side. With raised ambition during the winter transfer window, the Rennes board decided to sign him and make him the main leader in the backline. His half season in Rennes was brilliant under new coach Habib Beye, although an ankle injury suffered in training slowed his integration at the beginning. He contributed to 12 tackles and 65 clearances in 11 games for the Bretons and will likely be a candidate for numerous new career highs next season with the Rennais who are expected to show a better figure in the league.