Antony News: Nets another goal

Antony scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Antony found the equalizing goal in Sunday's match before Portland's eventual win, finding the back of the net in the 55th minute. This marks his second straight outing with a goal, as he also scored when facing Colorado on May 29. This brings him to six goals and five assists in 17 appearances (16 starts) this campaign.