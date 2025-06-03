Ao Tanaka News: Immediate midfield force
Tanaka had five goals and two assists from 43 shots and 31 chances created in 37 starts (43 appearances this past season).
After opening the season on the bench, Tanaka quickly found a starting role in the defensive midfield and never gave it up. Given that his attacking output was somewhat limited in the Championship, it's unlikely he'll crack significant numbers in the Premier League one goal and one assist maybe being the best outcome in this situation.
