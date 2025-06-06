Aridane News: Makes 11 starts in depth role

Aridane notched 98 clearances, 13 tackles and eight blocked shots across 14 appearances (11 starts) in LaLiga.

Aridane failed to reach the 20-appearance threshold for the second consecutive season, though he did finish the year in a starting role due to the absence of Abdul Mumin due to a serious knee injury. Expect Aridane to continue in a depth role in 2025/26 if he stays with Rayo Vallecano.