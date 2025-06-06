Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Aridane headshot

Aridane News: Makes 11 starts in depth role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Aridane notched 98 clearances, 13 tackles and eight blocked shots across 14 appearances (11 starts) in LaLiga.

Aridane failed to reach the 20-appearance threshold for the second consecutive season, though he did finish the year in a starting role due to the absence of Abdul Mumin due to a serious knee injury. Expect Aridane to continue in a depth role in 2025/26 if he stays with Rayo Vallecano.

Aridane
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now