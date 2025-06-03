Ariel Lassiter Injury: Heading out with NT
Lassiter has been called up by Costa Rica for the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF games against Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago on June 8 and June 11, respectively.
Lassiter has been a bench option for Portland this season, therefore his call up will not impact the starting XI. That said, he will miss Sunday's match against St. Louis due to the call-up but should return in time to face San Jose on June 13.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now