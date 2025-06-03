Fantasy Soccer
Ariel Lassiter Injury: Heading out with NT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Lassiter has been called up by Costa Rica for the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF games against Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago on June 8 and June 11, respectively.

Lassiter has been a bench option for Portland this season, therefore his call up will not impact the starting XI. That said, he will miss Sunday's match against St. Louis due to the call-up but should return in time to face San Jose on June 13.

