Ariel Lassiter Injury: Heading out with NT

Lassiter has been called up by Costa Rica for the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF games against Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago on June 8 and June 11, respectively.

Lassiter has been a bench option for Portland this season, therefore his call up will not impact the starting XI. That said, he will miss Sunday's match against St. Louis due to the call-up but should return in time to face San Jose on June 13.