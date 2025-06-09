Armin Pecsi News: Signs with Liverpool

Pecsi has completed a transfer to Liverpool from Puskas Akademia, according to his new club.

Pecsi is the newest member of Liverpool, signing with the club on an undisclosed deal. He is likely to be a player of the future for the club at the young age of 20. That said, the goalie will likely struggle for first-team minutes through his first few seasons, as he is set to be their third-string keeper this upcoming campaign.