Kalimuendo played 33 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes in the 2024-25 season, scoring 17 goals and providing three assists.

Kalimuendo emerged as a key offensive threat, consistently finding the back of the net and leading the team's attack. His movement and finishing ability were instrumental in Rennes' offensive success, and most of his contributions came under new coach Habib Beye, which suggests that the striker is fitting well in his tactical setup. Kalimuendo set new career highs in league play with 17 goals, 76 shots, 19 tackles and 16 clearances, showing a rise in motivation under the new coach and a bright future for the upcoming season, as he is expected to remain the starting striker next campaign to bring Rennes back to its higher standards.