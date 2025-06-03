Fantasy Soccer
Artem Smolyakov Injury: Will represent Ukraine U21

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Smolyakov has been called up by Ukraine U21 for the European U21 Championship and is expected to be unavailable for LAFC until at least June 18, the date of the final group stage game.

Smolyakov has started two of the last three games for LAFC but will miss some time due to his call-up for the U21 European Championship. His absence isn't expected to impact the starting backline much since he has mainly been a bench option this season. That said, Maxime Chanot could see increased playing time while he is out.

