Artem Smolyakov Injury: Will represent Ukraine U21

Smolyakov has started two of the last three games for LAFC but will miss some time due to his call-up for the U21 European Championship. His absence isn't expected to impact the starting backline much since he has mainly been a bench option this season. That said, Maxime Chanot could see increased playing time while he is out.