Ashley Barnes News: Ends season with Burnley

Barnes joined Burnley for the second half of the Championship season, making 13 appearances including starting the finale.

Barnes is out of a contract and it doesn't seem like he'll be signed to play in the Premier League unless Burnley want a 35-year-old veteran in the attack. He played significant minutes the prior two seasons, but at this point in his career, he didn't play more than 300 minutes in league play, which isn't a great sign for a stint in the Premier League.