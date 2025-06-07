Asier Villalibre News: Limited in substitute role

Villalibre appeared in 16 matches, with two starts in his first season with Deportivo Alaves.

Villalibre saw fewer total minutes than four of his six previous seasons with Athletic, but he was still able to notch two goal contributions for the year. He was relatively quiet in other aspects of the game, with only one chance created, 44 passes completed and zero accurate crosses, as his limited role did not condone room for much more.