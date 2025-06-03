Axel Disasi News: Tough spell with Villa

Disasi recorded nine starts in 13 appearances to go along with one goal on four shots in the Premier League

Disasi spent his season between his parent club Chelsea, and on loan with Aston Villa, joining the club in January. He would see similar spells with both clubs, earning more of a rotational role with both teams after seeing four starts in six appearances with Chelsea and five starts in seven appearances with Villa. That said, he would see under 1,000 minutes of play, struggling to have much success when he was on the field. He is now likely to head back to Chelsea but is considered surplus by their current manager, likely to exit the club this offseason.