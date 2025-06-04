Azor Matusiwa News: Decent season in midfield

Matusiwa played 29 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Matusiwa served as a reliable defensive midfielder, breaking up opposition plays and initiating transitions. His ability to read the game and distribute effectively was crucial in maintaining balance in the midfield, although the season has been tough for the Bretons. Matusiwa set new career highs in league play with three assists and 48 clearances. With three years remaining on his contract, he should remain a key player in the midfield next season, as new coach Habib Beye seems to highly rate him.