Belal Halbouni News: Unused from bench

Halbouni (chest) featured on the bench in Sunday's 5-0 defeat in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final against Cruz Azul, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Halbouni missed the last two MLS games due to a chest injury after picking up a bad knock in the Canadian Championship game against Valour FC. He seems to have fully recovered from it since he featured on the bench in Sunday's heavy defeat, although he didn't get onto the pitch. He has been a bench option so far this season and is expected to continue holding that role moving forward for the Whitecaps.