Ben Davies News: Contract exercised

Davies has had his contract exercised by Tottenham through the summer of 2026.

Davies' time on the club will continue as he had his option exercised for another season. A hamstring injury kept him out for a decent amount of time, having made 14 starts in 17 PL appearances for Tottenham. He has not played in 30+ league games since the 2022/23 season, however the defender's veteran presence is good enough for a solid depth role heading into the new campaign.