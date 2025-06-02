Ben Godfrey News: Going back to Italy

Godfrey is returning to his parent club Atalanta after ending his loan spell with Ipswich Town, the club announced.

Godfrey spent half of the season with Ipswich Town on loan from Atalanta, making five appearances across all competitions with limited contributions. The loan ended up not being positive for either side and the defender will head back to his parent club. He still has three years left on his contract and made only three appearances with Atalanta since joining them, so he could potentially be loaned again next season.