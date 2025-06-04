Benjamin Pavard News: Subpar versus PSG

Pavard (thigh) won one of one tackle and had one interception and one clearance in 54 minutes in Saturday's 5-0 defeat against PSG.

Pavard drew his first start in more than a month as he had been nursing an ankle sprain but mostly struggled like the rest of the Inter defense and was pulled early in the second half. He featured in 35 matches (29 starts) in 2024/2025, missing extended time due to injury twice, notching 40 tackles, 30 interceptions and 102 clearances. He contributed to 11 clean sheets and scored once.