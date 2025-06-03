Boris Enow Injury: Called up with Cameroon

Enow has been called up by Cameroon for the friendly games against Ouganda and Equatorial Guinea on June 6 and June 9, respectively.

Enow has started six of the last seven games for D.C. United. Due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Chicago on Saturday but should return in time to face Salt Lake on June 14. Hosei Kijima is expected to start in the midfield on Saturday.