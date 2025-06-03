Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Boris Enow headshot

Boris Enow Injury: Called up with Cameroon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Enow has been called up by Cameroon for the friendly games against Ouganda and Equatorial Guinea on June 6 and June 9, respectively.

Enow has started six of the last seven games for D.C. United. Due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Chicago on Saturday but should return in time to face Salt Lake on June 14. Hosei Kijima is expected to start in the midfield on Saturday.

Boris Enow
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now