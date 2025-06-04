Boubacar Kamara News: Majority of work in holding role

Kamara started in 20 of his 26 appearances while notching one goal on 10 shots in the Premier League.

Kamara saw a similar role to the previous campaign, just with a bit more time, earning 1,700 minutes of play in the league. He would also match his goal contribution tally of one from the previous season with one, waiting until late into the season with a goal in the penultimate match. He is entering year four of his five-year deal and is likely to maintain this role, although he and Amadou Onana did share some time, with that role possibly open for one to take over full time, along with Youri Tielemans in the defensive half of the midfield.