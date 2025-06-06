Boubacar Traore News: Only appears once

Traore appeared off the bench once in the Premier League.

Traore barely saw any time with the first team this campaign, as he would only earn one league appearance for a minute, also capturing a minimal 34 minutes in FA Cup play. However, this can be partially blamed on an injury to begin the season. The 23-year-old appears to have no role in the squad and it is unknown if this will develop at all next season, as he made 24 appearances the previous season.