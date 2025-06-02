Brad Guzan News: Concedes two against NYRB

Guzan made one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus the New York Red Bulls.

Guzan had his lowest amount of saves in a match since April 5 Saturday, but not due to the low amount of shots he faced, allowing two of the three shots on target past him. This is now 13 outings since he last saw a clean sheet. He will hope to see his second of the season when facing NYCFC on Thursday.