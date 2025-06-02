Bradley Barcola News: Assist on closing goal

Barcola assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-0 win against Inter Milan.

Barcola didn't appear until late odd the bench Saturday, seeing 23 minutes off the bench. He would still earn a goal contribution, finding Senny Mayulu in the 86th minute of the match. He will be a bit disappointed to have ended the UCL campaign on the bench after starting in 14 of his 17 appearances this season, although he at least added to his six goal contributions and ends the season with seven.