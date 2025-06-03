Bradley Locko News: Frustrating season due to Achilles

Locko featured in two Ligue 1 matches for Brest in the 2024-25 season, slowed down by a long-term Achilles injury.

Locko couldn't confirm his sensational season from last year as he suffered an Achilles injury that ruled him out for almost the entire campaign, allowing him to play only in the last two games. Locko will almost feel like a new transfer addition ahead of the 2025-26 season since he is expected to regain his starting role at left-back. He could once again showcase his potential as one of the most promising left-backs in the league.