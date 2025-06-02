Braian Ojeda News: Active display in loss

Ojeda had three off-target shots and created two chances during Saturday's 2-0 loss against LA Galaxy.

Ojeda didn't have the defensive numbers he's used to put up but on the other hand he made most of the room he was given to support the offense, finishing a lot of plays while also creating for teammates. Due to his defensive-minded nature as a holding midfielder, Ojeda is not that reliable from a fantasy standpoint but more games like this could definitely make him deserve some consideration.