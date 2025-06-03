Brendan Chardonnet News: Defensive pillar as captain

Chardonnet featured in 39 matches across all competitions for Brest during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Chardonnet's leadership as the captain and defensive acumen were central to Brest's backline stability and solidity in the group phase of the Champions League campaign. His experience provided guidance to younger teammates and contributed to the team's defensive organization with almost 3,500 minutes for him, and his consistent performances underscored his importance to the squad even though he couldn't set more than one new career high, with 162 clearances in league play. With two years left on his contract, there is no doubt that Chardonnet will be the leader in the defense next season again.