Brenden Aaronson News: Stability in Leeds attack

Aaronson finished with nine goals and two assists from 86 shots and 73 chances created in 43 starts (46 appearances) this past season.

Aaronson found his form and pitch time once again at Leeds United after a mostly unsuccessful stint at Union Berlin the prior campaign. On the downside, he managed just two assists from 73 chances created, numbers that should be higher in the Championship. If in this role in the new Premier League season, his opportunities will undoubtedly lessen.